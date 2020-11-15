We have lost a remarkable person, beloved mother and companion, and honored teacher and school administrator. Jean Bonelli died of natural causes on October 1st, 2020 in Boulder County Colorado. Born Jean Ann Koch to Edna Lorene Ford and John Wesley Koch in St. Joseph, Missouri on December 19th, 1939, she grew up attending St. Joseph schools, and graduated from Central High School in 1957. Jean attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri for one year before joining her parents in Boulder, Colorado in 1958. Always interested in math and science, Jean graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a degree in mathematics and physics in 1961, and later continued working as a physicist, mathematician, and computer programmer at the Boulder National Bureau of Standards (NBS) Laboratory - now NIST - until 1968, when she followed her calling into teaching. Her NBS tenure also included a 6 month fellowship at the Imperial College of Science and Technology in London, England. Earning a master's degree at Colorado in 1969, she then began a long career as an honored teacher and vibrant educational leader. Jean's problem-solving skills as a scientist combined with her adventurous spirit, engaging personality, and quiet humor was a natural fit in the classroom. Her capacity to listen and lead with empathy and inner strength made her an excellent teacher and an exemplary administrator. Jean advanced steadily as a science and math teacher at Cherry Creek West Junior High, Louisville Junior-Senior High, Centaurus High, and eventually Boulder High School in 1980. In 1983 and 1984 she taught science and math at Epiphany Catholic School in Miami, Florida while her husband Joe attended medical school. Her return to Boulder High in 1984 was followed by years of continued professional growth culminating in her move into school administration in 1989. First Dean, then Assistant Principal, then Principal in 1991, she propagated the continued excellence of the institution and supported a number of timely improvements. For example, concerned about the achievement gap and low graduation rates, she partnered with Spanish teacher Leticia de Lozano to improve study skills and deepen commitments to high school graduation and college attendance. This effort grew into today's highly successful Adelante! program, now directed by BHS faculty advisor Michelle Carpenter. Following her first "retirement" in 1996, she was elected to the Boulder Valley School Board in 1997 where she served for 4 years. Not content to leave education she also served as District Director of High Schools in the Cherry Creek School District from 1999 to 2003. After her second "retirement" in 2003, she continued her service to public education as a consultant to the Colorado Department of Education, touring the state evaluating schools and recommending improvements. She also worked with education consulting firm Learning Together (L2) to help teachers succeed with reluctant learners through a peer counseling program. Jean continued to support high quality elementary level education by volunteering at Emerald Elementary School in Broomfield, where she became affectionately known as the "Volunteer Assistant Principal". Her distinguished education career touched the lives of numerous students, families, and colleagues alike. Jean was treasured as a friend who led by example. Her commitment to her family mirrored her life of giving and caring deeply about others. Jean's family was very important to her. After she and Joseph Bonelli were married in 1970, they proudly welcomed two sons, Ryan Joseph in 1975, and Damon Edward in 1985. Both were raised and educated mainly in Boulder. She was delighted when both chose eventually to return to the Boulder/Denver area after completing their higher educations. Like their mother, Ryan and Damon embrace family values of faith, integrity, honor, compassion, generosity, and loving service. Besides her husband Joe and sons Ryan and Damon, Jean is survived by daughter-in-law Clio Pitula, sister Alyce Jane Schneible, niece Ann Rosati, nephew John Schneible, and many cousins. She will be interred in the Bonelli family plot in Boulder's Green Mountain Cemetery. A memorial service for Jean will be deferred until a future time when it is again safe for everyone to gather in her honor. Jean was also recently engaged in a project with Bitsy Carlson and Boulder High administrative staff to preserve and document the rich history of Boulder High School. A unique display in the front hall of the school will describe and illustrate the remarkable history of one of the first preparatory schools and high schools in Colorado. In lieu of flowers, your charitable gifts honoring Jean would be most appreciated. Impact on Education Foundation for Boulder Valley Schools (impactoneducation.org) benefits all Boulder Valley students. Adelante! provides support to BHS Latinx high school students. Boulder High memorabilia and donations to the BHS history project - and Adelante! - can be directed to the school at 1604 Arapahoe, Boulder, CO 80302.

