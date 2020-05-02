Jean Chelton passed away on April 21, 2020 at age 91 after a brief illness from the Covid-19 virus. She was born in Baltimore, MD on November 25, 1928. She married Dudley Chelton nearly 73 years ago on May 31, 1947 in Baltimore. Jean was like a ray of sunshine whenever she entered the room. Everyone who met her was drawn to her ever-present smile and positive spirit. She greeted every morning with "It's a beautiful day," regardless of the weather outside. Before moving to Colorado in 1951, Jean served as secretary for the Air Force Association in Washington, DC, the Great American Indemnity Insurance Company in Columbus, OH, an architectural firm in Boston, MA, and the Bay State Reality, also in Boston. After having children, she became a homemaker and took loving care of her two children and husband. In 1977, she returned to secretarial work in her husband's cryogenic engineering consulting business. She enjoyed foreign languages, aerobics, hiking, fanny packs, flashlights, thermometers, watches, playing the piano and spending time in the mountains. She loved cooking and socializing. One of her favorite hobbies was collecting sand samples from around the world. She delighted in showing people how different the sand is from place to place. Jean is survived by her husband Dudley, her two children (daughter Cynthia Bowman of San Diego, CA and son Dudley Jr. of Corvallis, OR) and three grandchildren (Kiel Bowman and Brie and Lindsay Chelton). A reception will be held at 10:00 am on May 11. Friends are invited to share in the celebration of her life. Facemasks and safe distancing from other guests will be mandatory. Contact her son Dudley Jr. for details on the location of the reception (cell phone number 541-760-2205).

