1/1
Jean Michelle Kivette Willig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Boulder resident Michelle Kivette Willig, 66, has passed over in Bradenton, Florida from diabetes. Born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was an authentic "hippy on the hill" and went by "Joni" and "Mother Mary". Michelle loved to sing, dance, and play guitar. She attended college in Denver majoring in nursing. Michelle met then married Zoobie, a popular Pearl Street Mall musician, in 2005 high atop the Las Vegas Stratosphere. She also loved to travel: Hawaii, Devil's Tower, Mazatlan, Roswell, Mt. Rushmore, Florida, Yellowstone, Mardi Gras, Ireland, Grand Canyon. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger. She is survived by brother Clark Kivette and husband Zoobie @ 720-432-2664

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved