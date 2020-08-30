Boulder resident Michelle Kivette Willig, 66, has passed over in Bradenton, Florida from diabetes. Born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was an authentic "hippy on the hill" and went by "Joni" and "Mother Mary". Michelle loved to sing, dance, and play guitar. She attended college in Denver majoring in nursing. Michelle met then married Zoobie, a popular Pearl Street Mall musician, in 2005 high atop the Las Vegas Stratosphere. She also loved to travel: Hawaii, Devil's Tower, Mazatlan, Roswell, Mt. Rushmore, Florida, Yellowstone, Mardi Gras, Ireland, Grand Canyon. Michelle is preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger. She is survived by brother Clark Kivette and husband Zoobie @ 720-432-2664

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store