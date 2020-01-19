Home

Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Jean Schab Obituary
Jean Marie Schab, 69, of Boulder, Colorado passed away on January 10, 2020. Jean was born on December 9, 1950 in Poughkeepsie, New York to Leo and Patricia (Silvernail) Schab. In 1971, Jean moved to Colorado to attend graduate school at the CU in Boulder. She loved Colorado and the mountains, and made Boulder her home. After earning her PhD in Psychology, Jean went on to have a career as a systems architect for a computer consulting firm, and later designed mortgage software for Pulte Homes. Jean enjoyed music and hiking in the mountains she loved. She is survived by her brother, Stanley Schab, of Honolulu, Hawaii. Jean was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020
