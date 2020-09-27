Jeanette Faye (Moore) Bell, 89 of Boulder, passed away on Sunday, September 20th, after a sudden illness. Jeanette was born on March 24, 1931 in Milliken, CO. She was the third of four children born to Alden M. (Jack) Moore and wife Vera Mae (Smith) Moore. Jeanette was married to William F. Bell on December 16, 1949 at the First Methodist Church in Boulder. They met at Mrs. McKay's Skating Rink in North Boulder in l948. Bill passed away a few days before they were to celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary and his 87th birthday. She and Bill were managers of the Lesser Apartments in Boulder for over 50 years. Jeanette attended Boulder schools: Whittier elementary, Casey Junior High, and Boulder High where she graduated in 1949. After graduation, she joined Reinert Clothing Company which became Cottrell Clothing Company, Pearl and Broadway, where she worked for 19 years. While at Cottrell's, Jeanette was the Boy Scout Department manager where she was known as the person to see for your Boy Scout uniform. She did it so well, she was even awarded the Meritorious Award by the Boy Scouts of America, Longs Peak Council. In 1968 she joined the University of Colorado in the Student Employment/Financial Aid Office and was head receptionist there for 11 years. From there she moved to the International Education-Study Abroad program where she worked for 4 1/2 years. During her time at CU she was given the Governor's Service Award in 1986 before retiring in 1992. She said, "It was a great life working at CU." Jeanette was a member of the First United Methodist Church for 43 years. She later joined her husband at the Boulder Seventh-Day Adventist church where she was a member for 44 years. In addition to her service to the church and community, she loved gardening and took pride in her beautiful yard. She and Bill loved hiking and camping. After Bill served in the Navy in WWII, cruises became the way the couple saw the world. They traveled from Egypt to Australia, ultimately experiencing over 30 countries. Because her son, Ken, was a radio and TV sportscaster for 50 years, Jeanette became an avid Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets and Avalanche fan, and any national sporting event Ken covered. Jeanette loved her family, her many friends and her church. There is nothing she loved more than enjoying a picnic with her best friend Jackie in her beloved Rockies. In her husband's words from a letter written in 1986, he said "You are one in a million. You are truly a Christian. You love everyone." Jeanette is survived by her son, Ken Bell, East Greenwich, RI, and two married grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Cerro of Westerly, RI, and Kenny (Meg) Bell of Warwick, RI and five great-grandchildren, Kylie and Lila Cerro, and Camden, Jackson and Cassandra (C.J.) Bell. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Roger, sister June Teegarden, brothers Robert and Jack Moore, and granddaughter Cassandra Bell. She often said 1996 was a particularly hard year after losing her mother in May, her son in June, and her sister in November. One of her great joys was helping to organize her Boulder High class reunions. She was proud to be able to celebrate her 70th reunion with around 30 classmates in 2019. Jeanette was blessed with many lifelong friends. Due to the pandemic, services will be private with Pastor Japhet R. DeOliviera officiating. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a donation to Boulder County Hospice Care of Boulder, 2594 Trailridge Dr. East, Lafayette, CO, 80026; the Boulder Seventh-day Adventist Church, 345 Mapleton Ave., Boulder, Colorado 80304, or the charity of your choice
.