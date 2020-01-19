|
Jeanette W Headrick, of Boulder CO, died January 12, 2020. She was born to Elton D. and Jennie Wilson on February 2, 1930. Jeanette was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who showed her love to family and friends through the gifts of baking, sewing and shared laughter. Jeanette grew up in Mound City, KS and after high school attended Kansas State University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics. During this time she met the love of her life, Lewis L Headrick, through the Wesley Foundation. After graduation Jeanette taught Home Economics in Neodesha, KS until she became engaged. Lewis and Jeanette were married on June 19, 1953 at Fort Monmouth, NJ the same day that Lewis completed the Associate Signal Company Officer's course. The first year of their marriage was spent apart while Lewis was stationed in Korea. Jeanette taught high school Home Economics in Overbrook, KS and Junior High Home Economics in Olathe, KS. Upon Lewis' return they eventually settled in Wappinger Falls, NY where they began raising their four children: Philip, Caroline, Laura, and Ellen. In 1966 the family moved to Boulder CO. Jeanette's energy centered on her family, friends, and volunteer work. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church where she was active with the United Methodist Women. She volunteered with the kids and then grandkid's activities (and always made it fun!), church activities, and community events. Jeanette also loved to travel, read mystery novels, sew, cross stitch, and spend time together with family and friends. She loved cats and had collected over 200 cat figurines since she was a young child. She is survived by her children: Philip Headrick (Jan), Caroline Cummins (Bill), Laura Evans (Dennis), Ellen Headrick (Matt DeYoung) and four grandchildren (Scott & Kyle Headrick, Jessica Cummins Connor, and Joseph DeYoung). She was preceded in death by Lewis and her brother William Wilson. In lieu of flowers, Jeanette's wishes were that donations be made to either First United Methodist Church of Boulder, Kansas State University Foundation or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10:30 am, at First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St, Boulder CO.
Published in The Daily Camera on Jan. 19, 2020