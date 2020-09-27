Jeffrey Leonard Smith, age 78, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on September 17, 2020. Jeffrey was born in Hyannis, MA, grew up in Middlebury, CT, as the youngest of four children. He attended Washington State University in Pullman, then transferred to the University of California Berkley where he became a fraternity brother of Sigma Phi Epsilon's California Alpha Chapter. Jeff finished his education with a law degree at the University of California Hastings College of Law. He fought for civil rights in the 1960s, working in the South for the United States Department of Justice. Moving to private practice as a trial attorney and partner at Cohen, Brame, and Smith, Jeffrey loved his work and practiced law for 40 years, retiring in 2007 after his firm merged with Ballard Spahr LLC. He and his wife Jan loved to mountain bike; they were married in Moab, UT on Moab Rim and rode down the rim after the ceremony on their bikes. Over the years Jeff had incredible mountain bike adventures with his friends. Also an avid road cyclist, he rode thousands of miles across the United States and Europe with his cycling friends in Boulder, CO and The LaFayette Riders in CA. Jeff enjoyed cheering on his talented, athletic kids when they competed in soccer, field hockey, and ski racing. He loved skiing with his children, spending winter weekends with them in Steamboat and in later years, watching his grandchildren race. Jeffrey loved to travel; he and Jan had extraordinary adventures scuba diving, going on safari, and taking trips to experience nature worldwide. When home, Jeffrey always had a project to work on; he loved woodworking, caring for his yard and garden, cooking meals, and walking his four dogs who were his constant companions during his Alzheimer's journey. He is survived by his wife Jan McHugh-Smith; his children Samuel S. Smith, Elizabeth L. Smith, Rebecca S. Smith, and Emily D. Smith; his stepson Alexander J. High; his siblings Diana E. Smith, Jonathan L. Smith, and Jeremy F. Smith; his four grandchildren; and his former wife, Diana D. Smith. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Jasper A. Smith, and mother, Emily A. Smith. The family is planning a virtual memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Humane Society of Boulder Valley at boulderhumane.org/donate.

