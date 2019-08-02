Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hotel Boulderado
Jeffrey Michael Lynch Obituary
Jeff, a happy-go-lucky, fun-loving, patient, generous, sincere, kind-hearted, sports-loving, accomplished contractor, foodie, friend to all, and peacemaker, has tragically passed away before his time. Jeff had moved to Colorado from Minnesota approximately 38 years ago with his high school sweetheart, Stephanie, whom he married and started a family of his own. His point of pride in his life was his beautiful wife, who passed in 2011 from cancer, and his two incredible sons, Michael and Mark. Jeff is survived by his sons, loving parents, brother, two sisters and their spouses. Jeff will be desperately missed by all who loved and knew him but he will always stay close to our hearts. We pray for God's peace and Grace upon him. A "Celebration of Life" for Jeff will be held on Sunday, August 4th from 3:00-5:00 at Hotel Boulderado.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 2, 2019
