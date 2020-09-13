Jeffrey Winston

Jeffrey Talmage Winston, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife Gretchen and his four children: Adam (Abby) Winston, Susanna (Virgile Mahoro) Winston, Matthew (Cristy) Winston, and Carly (Nick) Bryner and 9 grandchildren. Jeff was born in Provo, UT to Robert and Suzanne Winston. He served a mission in Paris France for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the 1960's where he shared the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and also developed a love for the French culture, food, art, and people. He went to graduate school at the University of Pennsylvania in Architecture and Landscape Architecture. It was there that he also met his wife Gretchen and they were married in Manti, Utah. After working in Boulder for a time, he formed Winston Associates, a small landscape architecture and urban planning firm. He had a passion for his work and one of the projects he was most proud of was helping to do the planning and design for Eagle Rock School, a school for teens from disadvantaged homes where they can thrive in a positive learning environment. Jeff loved his family and encouraged them to try new things, expand their horizons, and take chances. He was also a father figure to many outside his family and expressed love and confidence to them as they worked through the trials of life. Jeff loved fly fishing and often would take his children, their spouses and his grandchildren fishing with him. Fly fishing takes patience, practice, and flexibility, which are characteristics that Jeff exhibited in his own life. He enjoyed the peace and serenity of the outdoors. During 2019 and 2020 he and his wife served in the Paris France LDS Temple in Versailles where they assisted visitors who came to make/renew their covenants with God and also for those searching for peace, comfort, answers. They loved exploring France, making new friends and hosting family and friends who came to visit. Jeff started teaching daily French and Art Zoom classes for his grandchildren when the schools closed in March. He was a wonderful grandfather who, when asked if he wanted to pare down the frequency of the classes, responded "I could, but I just love being with the grandchildren." Two days before his passing, his wife asked him "did you have a good day" to which he replied, "any day I see your smile is a good day." He was a wonderful husband and father and we hope to carry on the principles he taught us including his love for us and love for others. We will miss him so much and look forward to the day we can be reunited with him.

