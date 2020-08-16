1/1
Jennie Novosad Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Novosad Anderson passed away at her home, surrounded by loving family, on Monday, August 03, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. She is survived by her husband Bob and her two sons Ben (Karen) and Brad (Annie) and her two brothers Joe (Polly) and John. She was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Joseph. Jennie was born in Boulder Community Hospital. She attended Mount Saint Gertrude Academy, graduated from Boulder High School in 1970 and attended Metro State University. Jennie traveled across the United States after high school and college. She met Bob in 1978 and they married in 1981. They had two children (Ben and Brad). Jennie worked many jobs over the years but considered raising her family with Bob her most important job. As a young adult, Jennie worked in the family grocery store, the Art Cinema movie theatre, and a few other retail stores before settling in on a career of accounting and bookkeeping which she did for thirty years. Jennie's hobbies included travel with family, sewing, sports and hosting family holiday parties at her home. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved