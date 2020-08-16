Jennie Novosad Anderson passed away at her home, surrounded by loving family, on Monday, August 03, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. She is survived by her husband Bob and her two sons Ben (Karen) and Brad (Annie) and her two brothers Joe (Polly) and John. She was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and Joseph. Jennie was born in Boulder Community Hospital. She attended Mount Saint Gertrude Academy, graduated from Boulder High School in 1970 and attended Metro State University. Jennie traveled across the United States after high school and college. She met Bob in 1978 and they married in 1981. They had two children (Ben and Brad). Jennie worked many jobs over the years but considered raising her family with Bob her most important job. As a young adult, Jennie worked in the family grocery store, the Art Cinema movie theatre, and a few other retail stores before settling in on a career of accounting and bookkeeping which she did for thirty years. Jennie's hobbies included travel with family, sewing, sports and hosting family holiday parties at her home. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She will be greatly missed.

