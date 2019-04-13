|
Always a ferocious runner. On April 6, 2019, Jenny finished her final race. She never chose cancer to be her last challenge, but in the end Multiple Myeloma was her 11th marathon. Born on April 1, 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio, her childhood was spent in northern Kentucky. She moved to Colorado during her teenage years where she attended Platte Middle School and Boulder High School. While at Boulder she ran cross country and was a key contributor to the 84-85 girls' basketball state championship team. She went to the University of Northern Colorado on a basketball scholarship where she was captain, most valuable player, academic all- conference, broke the all-time scoring record, and served as an assistant coach. After graduating, Jenny taught at Greeley High School before beginning her dedicated career with the Adams 12 Five Star School District. During that tenure she served as a special education teacher, school counselor, middle school assistant principal and ended her career as principal of Northglenn Middle School. Preceding her in death was her father James Edgerley. She is survived by partner of 24 years Linda Curry; beloved dog Jelce; mother Ruth Edgerley; siblings: brother Ron Edgerley (Colleen), sister Aimee, brother Michael (Michelle), sister Laura Edgerley-Gibb (Greg), & step-brother David Edgerley. Her treasured nephews are Brendan Edgerley; Michael Ferraiolo; Carter, Logan, & Dylan Edgerley; and adored nieces Amelia, Eleanor, & Clara Gibb. Funeral arrangements by Rundus Funeral Home, Broomfield, Colorado. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Jenny's wish was for donations supporting disabled adults through Horizons Specialized Services, PO Box 774867, Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.
Published in The Daily Camera from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019