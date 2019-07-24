|
|
Jennifer Carol Miller of Longmont passed away on July 20th in the TRU Hospice Care Center at Longmont United Hospital. She was born on May 23rd, 1946 in Boulder, Colorado to Lawrence and Evelyn Littlejohn. After graduation from Boulder High School she attended the Colorado Women's School of Business and the University of Northern Colorado. After working a short time for the telephone company, she was employed by the University of Colorado Boulder. In her 28 years there she worked for many departments and retired as an assistant to the Chancellor. Jennifer married James A. Miller in 1989 and was very active in the First Baptist and Calvary Church in Longmont. She was a member of Eastern Star and a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband and his brother and sister in law (Kenneth and Carolyn Miller), of Conroe, TX; and several cousins. Memorial contributions may be made to TRU Hospice Care Center of Boulder County. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Funeral will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 29 at Calvary Church, 2101 Gay St. Longmont, CO 80501, with interment to follow at Foothills Gardens of Memory. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera from July 24 to July 25, 2019