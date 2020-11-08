Anna Janette "Annette" Jetton passed away peacefully in her Longmont, CO home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was 81 years old. Annette was born on July 13, 1939 in Texon, TX to Ray and Ruby Leona (Ashley) Jetton. She was one of four children. Because her father worked in the oil industry, the family traveled and lived in oilfield camps. She graduated from Hobbs High School in New Mexico in 1957. Annette married Loren W. Huettner and together they brought four beautiful daughters into the world. She moved from Farmington, NM to the Longmont area in 2002. Annette was a member of the Lutheran Church. She worked various jobs throughout her life and enjoyed her time in loans and collections at SIC, but she loved being manager at Godfather's Pizza. Annette loved to watch CU Women's Basketball, especially during the Coach Barry years. She loved to travel all over the U.S. and Europe. Most of all, Annette loved being a mother to her girls. She raised four amazing women and she was very proud of each and every one of them. Annette was loved and she will be missed. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Loren, and her sister, Sybil Jetton. She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Huettner, Kim Borum (Jim), Pam Standifer (David), and Lore Mize (Doug); her sister, Glenda Miries and her brother, Mike Jetton; ten grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. Per her wishes, no services will be held at this time. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share a memory of Annette and leave a message for the family.

