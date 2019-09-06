|
Jerry McCoy, age 82, died Aug. 28, 2019 after fighting heart disease for more than 30 years. He was born Aug. 13, 1937 in rural Fremont County (Hamburg) Iowa, to Harley N. and Pearl E. McCoy, the 7th of 10 children. He attended public schools in Page County Iowa, graduating from Clarinda High School, Clarinda Iowa in 1956. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1960 and was a radar technician on the F102 fighter aircraft. He married Shirley Walters in 1961, they divorced. He attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, MO graduating in 1963 with an Associate in Science in Electronics. He then worked for the Martin Co. Denver for 1 year on the launch equipment for the Titan III launch vehicle. He then worked for Ball Aerospace, Boulder for 32 years working on experiments for space exploration, including Sky Lab, Mars Orbiter and the Hubble Space Telescope, retiring in 1996. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, supporting his grandchildren in their school activities, working on old cars and walking until Neuropathy consumed his feet. He was a member of the Cosmopolitan Service club for more than 42 years and served as an elected officer in most offices including Governor of the Federation. He was active in fund raising by cutting and delivering firewood for several years. He is survived by his children, Pamela McCoy, Kimberley (Shawn) Gilson, grandchildren Christopher (Ellen) and Ashley Gilson; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul (Lois), Glen (Barbara), Lowell (Carolyn), Roger (Donna), Robert (Pauline), Donnie (Rosalie), Frank (Karen); sisters, Elsie (Jim) Larsen, Dorothy (Duane) Scott; two nephews and a niece. Cremation has been performed; no services are planned.
Published in The Daily Camera from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019