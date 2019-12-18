Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hotel Boulderado
Pine Street between Broadway and 13th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Janeczko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Cameron Janeczko


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Cameron Janeczko Obituary
Jesse Cameron Janeczko, 44, died unexpectedly at home in Scottsdale, Arizona on December 13, 2019 of complications from his ongoing struggle with epilepsy. He spent his last day doing what he loved--enjoying the company of dear friends. Jesse was born the "Sundance Kid" in Sundance, Wyoming on March 2, 1975, but lived the majority of his life in Boulder, Colorado where he began his love of the outdoors. He attended Bear Creek and Douglass Elementary, Platt Junior High, Fairview High School and CU Boulder. He later moved to Winter Park where he continued his adventures skiing and exploring the back hills on his ATV and snowmobile. Jesse most recently traded the mountains for the desert. He loved hiking, camping, fishing, boating, and wakeboarding in the Arizona sunshine. Always a "Boy with His Dog," Frenchies Daisy and Bo were his beloved constant companions. He embodied the mantra, "Wherever you go, go with all your heart." He was loved by many. He is survived by is mother, Deborah of Boulder, his father, Michael of Longmont, his brother Jeremy of Los Angeles and his sister, Kara of Brooklyn, as well as lifelong and newfound friends. A celebration and remembrance of Jesse's life will be held in the Columbine Ballroom of the Hotel Boulderado from 3pm to 5pm, (Pine Street between Broadway and 13th Street) on Saturday Dec. 21st and also in Scottsdale, Arizona at a time and place to be determined.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -