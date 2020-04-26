|
Jessie Brundage, 91, passed away in her Boulder home on April 17, 2020. She was lovingly cared for in her final years by her four sons. Jessie was born in Denver, Colorado, the only child of Emory and Elizabeth (nee Ball) Nussbaum. Her fondest childhood memories were of adventures at her grandfather's summer cabin near Boulder. With life long pals Jim and Gene Ball, she explored the hills around the old mining claim. She told happy stories of rain soaked hikes, moonlit campfires and shooting matches with "the boys". After graduating from Denver North HS Jessie earned a bachelor's degree from CU Boulder. There she met Leonard Brundage. They married in 1950, moved to southern Colorado, later to Wheat Ridge and back to Boulder in 1967. They divorced in 1969. Jessie loved dogs and always kept at least one. A puzzled corgi named Corky now spends a lot of time looking at her empty chair. Jessie is survived by four sons: Michael, Stephen (Barb), Christopher (Colleene) and Kevin (Joan) She is also survived by ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. An infant great granddaughter, Della Rose Brundage preceded her in death. An outspoken democrat, Jessie put her money where her mouth was. She never shrank from a spirited political discussion but maintained friendships across the divide. Jessie, a talented seamstress, founded and operated a popular jeans patching service, "The Patchworks". Manning an industrial sewing machine she restored local workmens' jeans. She had hundreds of loyal customers / friends, some of whom undoubtedly still cherish their rebuilt jeans bearing the "Patchworks" label. Jessie is loved and missed by her family and friends but admired for a long life well lived. A memorial gathering will be planned when possible. Please direct donations to : Humane Society of Boulder Valley
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 26, 2020