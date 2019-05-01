|
|
Jessie A. Ernest of Boulder, CO, went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loved ones at home. She was born in Chicago, IL, the fifth of six children of Arthur and Jessie B. (Noble) Scheithe. She graduated from Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, ID. There she met and married Stanford E. Ernest on September 12, 1942. She worked as a lab and radiology technologist and served as a pastor's wife. She received her master's degree in education from University of Northern Colorado. She and her husband co-founded ABC Nursery and Preschool which they operated in Boulder for 40 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanford and her son, Ronald Ernest; her parents, her brother Russell, and her sisters Eleanor, Katherine and Margaret. She is survived by her sister, Ethel Langdell; her two daughters, Arlene Ernest and Maxine Ernest Langbauer; her grandchildren Scott (Jacquie) Kush, Alicia Ernest (Christian Kozlowski), Mary Ernest (Brian Bailey), Cori (Taylor) Karp and Doris Amigliore. Great-grandchildren include Adam, Zachary and Quinn Kush; Charlie and Delaney Kozlowski; Gracie Ernest and Aaron Ernest-Bailey; and Jennifer and Michael Amigliore. She is also survived by nephews Stewart (Vivian) Odell, Donald Robinson, William (Marge) Scheithe; and nieces Jeanette Burroughs and Lynda (George) Small Jr., and several grandnephews and grandnieces. Visitation is Friday, May 3rd, from 4 - 6 pm at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Place, Boulder. The memorial service is Saturday, May 4th, at 2 pm at New Day Covenant Church, 2801 Jay Rd, Boulder. Officiant is Pastor Bob Franz. Interment at Mountain View Memorial Park will precede the service. Flowers may be sent to Crist Mortuary or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ in Action (a disaster relief agency) at christinaction.com. Please visit Dignitymemorial.com for condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 1, 2019