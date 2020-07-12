On February 26, 2020 Jessma Blockwick, age 97, completed a journey that took her from a small town in Arkansas to world travel and international responsibility. She was born on September 8, 1922 to Jesse and Velma Oslin in Mena Arkansas, where her father owned the local newspaper. Hard times took them to Washington DC. There she completed high school and college, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from George Washington University. She worked for Kiplinger magazine in NYC until marrying Commander Thomas N. Blockwick, USN in 1949. Children Craig and Penelope followed in 1950 and 1953. Many years followed moving from base to base as a naval wife, including 4 years in Sasebo, Japan, where she taught English and learned to play the Koto. She received a Masters' Degree in political science from Tufts University in 1966 and began a long career in Washington DC as the head of the Department of Population of the United Methodist Church General Board of Church and Society. She served on the National Boards of the Population Reference Bureau, was a founder of the Religious Coalitions for the ERA and for Reproductive Rights, and authored an early book on population issues, " You, Me and a Few Billion More." Her career took her to conferences and travels in the US, Europe and China, including United Nations Conferences in Stockholm, Bucharest and Copenhagen. She wrote many articles on environmental and population issues and, after retirement worked for a variety of peace and justice causes. Husband Tom predeceased her in 1989. After a few more years in Washington DC, she moved to Frasier Meadows in Boulder to be near children and grandchildren. For over ten years she was a fixture at Frasier Meadows, serving as MC for the Frasier talent shows and performing hilarious Jack Benny style comedy routines. She loved spending time in the outdoors, including camping, hiking, skiing into her 80's and even driving the sag wagon for the white rim trail. She was a woman of strong and well thought out opinions and a true progressive. She loved friends and family, especially older sister Mary Jo, who just died at age 99. She is survived by son Craig (Kathy), Boulder, daughter Penelope (Longmont), grandchildren Jeffrey (Boulder) and Alison (Moab) and grand dog Teala. Truly a life to be celebrated.

