Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
(303) 665-5518
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Darrell Howe Mortuary
1701 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesus Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesus Lopez


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesus Lopez Obituary
The family of Jesus C. Lopez is deeply saddened to announce his passing on October 12, 2019. He was 75. Jesus was born in Pomona, CA to Jose Jesus Lopez and Bernardina Cabrera Lopez in 1943. He graduated from Pomona Catholic High School in 1962 and from California State Polytechnic University with a B. S. degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 1974. He worked at IBM for 18 years and worked the remainder of his years at other corporations. He will be remembered for his love of trains, biking, hiking Colorado Trails, and for his avid long-term support of the CU Buffaloes and Denver Broncos. Jesus is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rebecca (Bragg) Lopez; his sisters, Eleanor Farry of Azusa, CA, and Marie Conzuelo Perez of Costa Mesa, CA; his sons, Joseph T. Lopez of Longmont, Richard J. (Tanya) Lopez of Erie and Michael C. Lopez of Longmont. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Acacia Sherpy-Lopez of Texas and Tyler Lopez of Pueblo, CO. A service in celebration of Jesus' life will be held at Darrell Howe Mortuary on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now