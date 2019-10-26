|
|
The family of Jesus C. Lopez is deeply saddened to announce his passing on October 12, 2019. He was 75. Jesus was born in Pomona, CA to Jose Jesus Lopez and Bernardina Cabrera Lopez in 1943. He graduated from Pomona Catholic High School in 1962 and from California State Polytechnic University with a B. S. degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering in 1974. He worked at IBM for 18 years and worked the remainder of his years at other corporations. He will be remembered for his love of trains, biking, hiking Colorado Trails, and for his avid long-term support of the CU Buffaloes and Denver Broncos. Jesus is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rebecca (Bragg) Lopez; his sisters, Eleanor Farry of Azusa, CA, and Marie Conzuelo Perez of Costa Mesa, CA; his sons, Joseph T. Lopez of Longmont, Richard J. (Tanya) Lopez of Erie and Michael C. Lopez of Longmont. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Acacia Sherpy-Lopez of Texas and Tyler Lopez of Pueblo, CO. A service in celebration of Jesus' life will be held at Darrell Howe Mortuary on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 26, 2019