James (Jim) Ivan Patterson was born in Fruita, Colorado to Ivan Patterson and Elizabeth Lockett Patterson. In the 7th grade, Jim, his brother Ray, and his parents moved to Cortez, CO. Jim and Ray spent many hours playing outside and enjoying all that southwest Colorado had to offer. After graduating from high school in 1949, Jim attended Fort Lewis College in Hesperus where he played football on a scholarship. In 1994, he was inducted into the Fort Lewis Athletic Hall of Fame. After his two years at Fort Lewis, he transferred to Colorado State University in Fort Collins where he graduated with a mechanical engineering degree. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and attended OCS. He then served as a Lieutenant JG on the U.S.S. Lowe in Korea from 1952 to 1956. As a retired officer, he belonged to the Retired Military Officers group in Boulder. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he married Ilyne Weisman in 1956 (later divorced). They moved to Michigan where he worked as an engineer. They had two children Laurie and Craig. In 1966, they moved to Boulder so that he could begin a job with IBM. It was from IBM that he retired in 1990. Jim started dating June Sand whom he'd met years before at a Boulder newcomers group. They married on June 7, 1987. Together, they had a wonderful life filled with adventure, travel, and friends. They travelled all over the world; however, their last trip with family (Scott, Susan, Stephanie, and Chase) on a canal boat in Holland created lasting memories. But perhaps, their favorite place was the cabin which they purchased in 1995 at Mount Massive Lakes outside of Leadville, CO. There, they spent many hours together fly fishing, hiking, and enjoying the beautiful sunsets. One of Jim's greatest passions was mountain climbing. He joined the Colorado Mountain Club shortly after arriving in Boulder. There, he met lifelong climbing friends with whom he climbed all of Colorado's 14,000 ft peaks. Jim also climbed the Matterhorn and Mount Rainier. Jim and June are senior members of Boulder Country Club where they have enjoyed golf, bridge, and exercise classes for the past 28 years. Jim is survived by his loving blended family including his brother Ray, daughter Laurie (Mark Thomas), son Craig (Patty), stepdaughter Stephanie Hartman, and stepson Scott Sand (Susan). Jim has five grandchildren: Spencer and Tayler Thomas, Chase Hartman, and Jenna and Brandon Patterson. A celebration of life will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to place a bench in Jim's honor at Mount Massive Lakes. The bench would allow people to enjoy the breathtaking views of Mount Massive, Mount Elbert, and the beautiful sunsets, just like Jim did. If you'd like to contribute, please send donations to First National Bank of Omaha, 915 S. Hover Rd. Longmont, CO 80501. Please make checks payable to "Jim I. Patterson Charitable Donation Acct."
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 23, 2020