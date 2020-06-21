Jim left our earth in late May. He lived a full life that included many adventures around the world. His love of the mountains blossomed as a camper and later a camp counselor at the Cheley Colorado Camp in Estes Park. He became a passionate climber, hiker and lover of the great outdoors. He earned his collage degree in geology from Colorado Collage in Colorado Springs. For the last several years he lived in Charlottesville, Virginia where he lived close to his sister Janet Newkirk. He was a member of a church in that community that became a very important part of his life. That community wrapped their arms around him and he in turn gave back by caring for others that needed support. Rest in peace Jim. You earned it.

