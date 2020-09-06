In loving memory of Jimmie Helen Queen, wife of Ralph Little (deceased) who died peacefully in Longmont, Colorado the evening of August 22, 2020. She was born July 11, 1926 in Ft. Worth, Texas. Jimmie was an only child and the daughter of Irma Tison Clayton and James Oliver Clayton. Jimmie spent her childhood in Mount Pleasant, Texas and attended the University of Texas in Austin. She had very fond memories and was forever influenced by the experience of living in Japan in the 1950's with her family both on as well as off the military base working as a civilian employee. After leaving Japan, the decision was made to settle in Boulder, where she worked at the University of Colorado Boulder in the early 1960's. Jimmie first served as an assistant to the Dean of Women within the Division of Student Affairs and later went on to hold many different roles within Student Support Services. She served as an advocate for students over her long career at the university. Following her work in Student Affairs, Jimmie went on to work in the CU Boulder Alumni office. In her years at the university, she reached hundreds and hundreds of students, parents, staff, faculty and alumni. She was a determined and energetic woman who loved the out-of-doors and the adventure of travel. She dedicated much of her travel to visiting the beautiful gardens and national parks across North America, as well as various European countries, Japan and two memorable trips to Africa. Jimmie was always eager for the next journey. She was a wonderful cook, voracious reader, skilled watercolor artist, birdwatcher, and gardener. Jimmie and Ralph volunteered with Meals on Wheels in The Woodlands and New Braunfels, Texas, as well as Boulder. She is survived by her son, Michael Queen (Sally) of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Nancy Queen (Gerry Ernst) of Longmont; three grandchildren, Katie, Michael and David Queen; eight great-grandchildren and numerous close friends. She will be deeply missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a donation to The Wild Animal Sanctury in Keenesburg, CO or the charity of your choice
. Crist Mortuary in Boulder is handling the arrangements. A private memorial service is planned for a later date.