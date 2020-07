Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmie L. Shook, 89, formerly of Boulder and Eaton, died June 29, 2020 in Michigan. A graveside inurnment service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery, Eaton, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to "American Foundation for the Blind" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences and view the complete obituary at AdamsonCares.com.

