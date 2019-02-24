Home

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
La Veta, CO
Joan Hanley Obituary
Renowned artist Joan Hanley passed away Feb 15, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado. Joan distinguished herself early, winning a national art contest at the age of 15, but was disqualified because "there was NO WAY a child could have done the artwork!" Her subsequent 65-year art career spanned painting (acrylic, watercolor and oil), murals, sculpting, photos, illustrating and instructing. Joan lived New York, Honolulu, northeast US locations, in Boulder 1963-1980, Chicago, Denver, and La Veta, Colorado. She was an active patron of the arts, community promoter, socialite, and merrymaker. Joan's works of art have been displayed at the Denver Museum of Art, the Chicago Art Institute, Colorado State University (permanent monument), national corporate collections, private collections, restaurants (murals, including for several Boulder restaurants), galleries, and her bronze sculptures adorn La Veta, Colorado's public spaces. Her art can be viewed at JoanHanley.com. Joan is survived by her brother, William McLaughlin; five children, Joseph, Peter, David, Mary Jane and James Bartos; three step-children, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous extended family members. Joan is preceded in death by her late husbands, Professor Otomar J. Bartos of Boulder, Colorado, and will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Lawyer Robert F. Hanley, in Skokie, IL on March 9th. A celebration of her life will be held on March 30th in La Veta, CO. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National Institute for Trial Advocacy (NITA) athttps://www.nita.org/donate.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 24, 2019
