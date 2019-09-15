|
Papa Joe Robb took his final earthy trip last Saturday night. 83 years young - He fought a brave fight with Parkinson's for 10 years. Tenor voiced and gentle of demeanor, a lover of music, the road, the high plains desert, a skier, a fisherman, an artist untapped, a father. Adored by his seven granddaughters, his wife Anna Marie, and children, Jim, Dave and Liz. Joe was born in Albuquerque, NM to Joe and Nellie Robb. He had a brother, Jimbo, who died of leukemia at 14. Joe spent his childhood in El Paso, TX, and his high school years in Salt Lake City, Utah at East High as Class President, Quarterback of their State Championship team, and cofounder of the Dukes Car Club (a driver from the age of 13, Joe loved cars). Joe attended Westminster College and the University of Utah where he received his degree in Chemical Engineering. During this period, he also served in the US Naval Reserve. He married Anna Marie Ness in 1957 and moved his young family to Boulder in 1965 to begin work with IBM at their new facility. Embracing Boulder and the tone of the time and place, Joe protested against the Viet Nam war and began volunteering as a first responder on a local crisis line. His ease of conversation and empathy towards people eventually led to the founding of his business, SunShine Scientific, where he focused on the sales of bio-medical equipment. Joe and Anna Marie were world travelers, seeking out seldom-visited places from Asia to South America. Joe leaves behind a legacy of individualism and kindness towards all. Happy Trails Joe. We love you. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church 1820 15th St, Boulder, CO 80302 at 11am on Sept. 28th 2019.
Published in The Daily Camera on Sept. 15, 2019