|
|
Joe Edward Gomez, 79, of Louisville, CO passed away in his childhood home on October 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Superior Colorado on May 7, 1940 to Herman and Fidencia (Garcia) Gomez. He is preceded in death by his parents, his five siblings Rosie Duran, Donald Gomez, Eleanor Trease, Ernestine Szukowlski, Helen Brumm and his grandson Christopher Lopez. Joe lived most of his life in Louisville. After working in construction in California with his brother, Joe began working for the City of Boulder in the Water Department as a heavy equipment operator. Joe retired from the City of Boulder after 30 years of service. Joe met the love of his life, Cecilia (Martinez), at his cousin Diane's wedding. Joe and Cecilia married on February 3, 1968. Shortly after they were married, Joe and Cecilia moved into his childhood home where they would raise their family. Joe was an avid hunter and fisherman. Joe loved spending time outdoors and loved taking his family camping in the Colorado mountains in the summer. Joe loved cars and the Denver Broncos. But most of all, Joe loved his family. Joe is survived by his wife of 51 years, his children Josephine Nicholls of Louisville, Jessica Ulibarri of Thornton, Edward Gomez of Louisville, and Michael (Staci) Gomez of Westminster, 5 grandchildren, 7 greatgrandchildren and a large extended family. A Vigil Mass and Rosary will be said on Thursday, October 17 at 6:30 PM at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 AM on Friday, October 18 at St. Louis Catholic Church with a private burial to follow at Louisville Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Tri-City Elks Lodge in Louisville.
Published in The Daily Camera from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019