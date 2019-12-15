|
|
John Charles Alderson, a long-time resident of Boulder, died Aug. 8, 2019, in Centennial, Colo. after a long and valiant battle with numerous health challenges. John was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Boise, Idaho, the son of Charles Alfred Alderson and Margaret Isabel Mendenhall Alderson. He grew up in and graduated from high school in Bozeman, Mont. He married the former Louise Marie Hubbard Dec. 28, 1964, in Troy, Mont. He earned a bachelor's (1965) and master's (1966) degrees in mechanical engineering from Montana State University, and the couple relocated to Boulder in 1966. John had a long and distinguished career with IBM in Boulder, where he worked primarily on copier technology and marketing for the company's Information Products Division, helping to develop the IBM 3825 and Executive 102 copy machines. For his work on the latter, he received the IBM Invention Achievement Award and had one patent issued in his name. In 1994, John joined with two former IBM executives to form Quality Minority Services, which provided management consulting services to a variety of corporations. In his role as president of the company, he was responsible for daily operations until his retirement in 2008. He was a long-time elder at St. Aidan's and a member of the Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club, Elks Club, Montana State Alumni Association, Montana State University Alumni Association, the 1893 Society of the Montana State University Foundation, Pi Kappa Alpha and the Colorado Golf Association. He also served for many hours on the city of Boulder's Board of Adjustment and with Boulder Rural Fire Rescue. John was passionate about his family, his faith, his golf, and his fishing; as everyone who knew him can attest, he could talk for hours on these topics. He volunteered for many years as a golf course rater for the Colorado Golf Association and loved to go on golf trips with his group of IBMers, who called themselves the Dark and Lonely Group. John and Louise also loved to fly fish together in Colorado and Montana, where they spent their summers in retirement. John is survived by his three children: Angela Oakley and her husband Mike of Centennial; Michelle Feller Nelson and her husband Ken of Centennial; and Chuck Alderson and his wife Christina of Louisville, Colo.; a brother, James Alderson and his wife Connie of Palm Springs, Calif.; and nine grandchildren, Jake, Brie, Tori, Ryan, Megan, Mia, Jack, Sierrah and Caelin. He was preceded in death by his wife on Nov. 23, 2014; his parents; and a sister, Annette Isabel Alderson. Memorial service will be held Sunday, December 22, 1:00 P.M., St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 2425 Colorado Ave., Boulder. Reception to follow. Contributions: St. Aidan's Episcopal Church or http://tiny.cc/saintaidans. The Rev. Mary Kate Réjouis officiating. Online messages to the family visit www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 15, 2019