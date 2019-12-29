|
John A. Bellomo, an educator for 36 years, leaves behind a life partner Jay (Jason) Mauseth, a daughter Carol Bellomo Tumaylle (John), a son David Bellomo (Holly), three grandchildren (Chayan Tumaylle; Cole Bellomo, Chase Bellomo), and a sister, Geri Ryan-Harden (Richard). John is also survived by nephews/nieces Randy Bellomo (Mary), Valerie Rich (Steve), Sean Ryan, Dan Ryan, and great nephews/nieces (Brad and Kristen Bellomo; Brandon, Jason, Kevin {Katie} Rich). John is preceded by parents Fedele Bellomo and Virginia Bonerba of Auburn, NY, and brother Vincent Bellomo (Ginger) of Satellite Beach, FL. He was born in Astoria, Long Island, NY on May 24, 1935. He graduated from St. Aloysius School and West High School in Auburn, NY and earned degrees from Auburn Community College (AA Education) and the State University of New York at Geneseo (BS Elementary Education/Special Education 1958; MS Education 1964). Mr. Bellomo has a long tenure in education, working mainly in public schools in New York, Colorado and abroad. He taught special education in Cattaraugus, NY, Rochester, NY, Lafayette, CO and Boulder, CO and spent time as the Director of Special Services in Commerce City, CO (District 14). He held the position of Head Start Program Director in Boulder and was principal of Highland Elementary, Whittier Elementary, F.M. Day Elementary, and Skyline Vista Elementary schools. John also taught part-time as an adjunct professor of special education at Loretto Heights University, Wisconsin State University, Western Michigan University, Metro State University and Denver University. Early in his career, he helped develop a special education program for Air Force students at the US Department of Defense American Dependents School located in Wiesbaden, Germany. While in Colorado, John served on many boards and councils and was a charter member of the Colorado Association of School Executives. His love for travel took him to many places in Mexico, Central and South America, and most of Europe. The culture (and food) became a big part of who he was. Memorial contributions in John's name may be sent to the organizations that he supported in life: Lutheran Medical Center Foundation (specify Collier Hospice Center) (8300 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033); LALMBA Association (1000 Corey Street, Longmont CO 80501) and SUNY Geneseo (College Circle, Geneseo NY 14454). He will be laid to rest at Coal Creek Memorial Cemetery in Louisville, CO. A celebration of life is planned for May 24, 2020.
Published in The Daily Camera on Dec. 29, 2019