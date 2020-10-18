1/
John D. Hickey
John D. Hickey of Boulder, Colorado, Newton, Massachusetts and Saratoga Springs, New York passed away on October 8th, 2020. John was a continuous source of light and love to his wife of 35 years, Melissa, his children, Katherine, John, and Elizabeth, his son in law, mother in law, siblings and friends. Born in Saratoga Springs, New York and part of a loving Hickey family clan, John attended McGill University and received a Bachelor of Commerce degree in business. After university, John and Melissa married and started raising their family in Newton, Massachusetts. Taking the opportunity to relocate the family to Boulder in 1996, John enjoyed a successful business career in technology development and sales and most recently worked as a broker for Remax of Boulder. John was the life of every party, lighting up any room with his infectious laughter and warm smile. The world has lost a kind and gentle man and his family and community of friends near and far will feel the loss for years to come.

Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 18, 2020.
