John Dillie of Boulder, CO passed away Monday, June 8th, 2020 from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. John was born December 21st, 1948 in Greeley, Colorado to John A. Dillie and Bette (Miller) Dillie and grew up in Granby, Colorado. John relocated to Boulder where he owned and operated B and D Plumbing for over 45years. He was known for his generosity with family, friends and employees and was always ready for a chat and a beer with anyone who happened to stop by his shop at the end of the day. John is survived by his second wife of 30 years, Catherine (Ehrmann) Dillie; his first wife, Karen Gerecht; son, John (Maureen) Dillie; daughter, Jennifer (Bruce) Ladley; sisters, Doreen Babbitt and Sherian (David) Nelson; sister-in-law, Lisa Baaken; seven grandchildren (his pride and joy) and a large assortment of extended family. John was a preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Dillie; and his brother, David Dillie. An informal gathering will be held at his sister's home in Boulder on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 from 1:00pm-6:00pm. Parking will be available at 4535 North Broadway in Boulder. A shuttle will be provided from there. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Boulder or the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence of Boulder.

