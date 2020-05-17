John Edward Arnold passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26th in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He died in much the same manner that he lived--fiercely brave, on his time and no one else's. John was born in Salt Lake City on July 5th, 1936 to Ethel May Wells and John Cleveland Arnold. He attended East High School in Salt Lake City before enlisting in the Marine Corps at 18, swiftly rising to the rank of Sergeant. Throughout his decorated service, he always said he most enjoyed his time stationed in Japan. In 1955 John married Pat Dawson and they had three sons together: John Scott, Brian, and Wayne. After completion of his military service, John worked to support his family while also studying full-time for college, eventually graduating from the University of Utah in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Whenever he wasn't skiing and hiking around the mountains and hills of Utah, California, and Colorado with his family, Johnny worked as a mechanical engineer for various aerospace companies over the next three decades, including McDonnell Douglas, Acurex, Ball Aerospace, and Martin Marietta; from which he eventually retired in 1992. In 1981, while working in Boulder for Ball, Johnny met and married Katherine Bowman. They had two children together, Valerie and Travis. Following retirement from aerospace, John owned and operated a ski racing corporation in Colorado called Teamski. Anyone who knew him understands perfectly why his retirement plan revolved primarily around spending time in the mountains, just skiing and having fun. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard Williams, and his first wife, Pat. John is proudly survived by all five of his children and all four of his grandchildren. Johnny's family--John Scott, Monika, Brian and his wife Sue, Wayne and his wife Jenn, Valerie and Travis, Jamie and Emily, Everest and Makalu--all celebrated his life together in his hometown of Salt Lake City in the days following his death, laughing and sharing stories he would've loved. In lieu of flowers, our family hopes you honor Johnny by doing something awesome, with loved ones if possible.

