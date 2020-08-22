John Georgis

John D. Georgis passed away on August 15, 2020 in his home in Boulder, CO with his loving family at his side after a 10 month battle with cancer. John packed a whole lot of living into his 51 years of life. With his infectious smile and magnetic personality, he pulled all those around him into his unique orbit. For those who knew him, or even those who only just met him, all could feel his love for life, his innate curiosity, his penchant for kind hearted mischief, and his original intellect. "Where he met a stranger, he left a friend." Being around John meant having insightful conversations, laughing your guts out at that one-of-a-kind sense of humor, listening to stories about how much he loved his dogs, or how much he hated government bureaucracy and raw onions. He had an entrepreneur's creative mind, which manifested in his brainchild, Banjo Billy's Bus Tours. By the time he sold his business thousands of people would have stories to tell about "that time on the bus." John was compassionate, generous, funny, fierce, loyal and opinionated. A supreme entertainer; John loved to open his home and his heart whether it was to make time for someone he cared about, or to throw open the hatches, don a costume, grab the flame thrower, and let the celebration begin! His passions for travel, skiing, music, art, biking, riding his motorcycle, or soaking in secluded mountain hot springs were shared with the many people he loved and admired. In 2017 John met the love of his life, Liz Blackwell, whom he always referred to as "My Sweet Liz." Their life together was packed with great adventures and spending time at home together as a family. After his diagnosis John embraced the possibility of an afterlife, where he could be reunited with his loved ones. As in life, he was able to envision the beauty and wonder of the unknown as he approached death. John is survived by wife, Liz, children, Atreyu, Kale and Nola, parents Jim and Sharon Georgis, and sister Geneva and Markus Ritsch, Laini, Colter and Nikki. He leaves behind a legacy of love, humor, and embracing life with endless enthusiasm and wit. His kind and colorful approach to life will stay with all of those who knew him. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center or The Wild Animal Sanctuary

