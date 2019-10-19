|
John H. Oster was born May 24, 1951 in St. Francis, Kansas to Verne and Lila Oster. He passed away October 1, 2019 in his home in San Lorenzo, California after a nearly two year battle with lung cancer. John moved to Boulder, Colorado at the age of four where he lived until moving to Northern California in the 1990's. He graduated from Boulder High School in 1969. John was proud to be an American and served in the Army in Vietnam in the early 1970's. He returned home to attend trade school for Sheet Metal Workers and Fabricators working as a journeyman in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning trade. He later owned and operated an auto body shop in Longmont, Colorado. After ten years in the body shop he moved to Northern California where he returned to his trade in HVAC until he retired in 2013. John lived life large and could always make you laugh with his multitude of jokes and stories. He will be remembered for his bright, talented and generous nature. He loved life and was a good friend to many and he cherished those relationships. He will be missed. John is survived by his mother Lila Oster of Mesa, Arizona, girlfriend, companion and caregiver, Janet Dike, sister Karen Berkemeyer of Kerrville, Texas, sister and brother-in-law Ron and Linda Baker of Mesa, Arizona, and his son Mike Nelson of Marble Hill, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his father Verne Oster and wife, Mary Mahoney Oster. There will be a private memorial celebration in California. The spreading of his ashes will be in his beloved Four Mile Canyon in Boulder, Colorado.
Published in The Daily Camera from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019