John Hansen
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
John Hansen's life ended too soon after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was born to Loretta and Wally Hansen in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 1, 1952. He is survived by his son Erik Hansen, and his former wife, Nancy (NARA) Raisler, his sisters Marjorie Derrah, Jacklyn (Snookie) Bredeson, his many adoring nieces and nephews, and many many friends in both Louisville, CO and Door County, Wis. John was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, where he discovered his love of ceramics. After graduation, John and NARA moved to Louisville, their new Rocky Mountain home. But he always kept one foot in his second home in Door County, where he was a big part of the summer theater and arts scene. John's love of pottery ultimately led to his ceramics studio Mudslingers, a presence for over 2 decades in old downtown Louisville. John was known as a great story teller, adventurer, traveler, educator, and artist. He was always ready for a new challenge. We will miss his love of life, his many musings, his stories, and his presence in our lives. We already miss you. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at Crist Mortuary, 3395 Penrose Pl., Boulder, CO. To send condolences please go to CristMortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Feb. 10, 2019
