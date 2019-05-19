|
|
John was born to Martha Craig and John L. Leifer in Warren, Ohio on November 30, 1934. He died on May 11, 2019 at the age of 84. John grew up with two sisters, Pat and Jane. After high school, John had a scholarship to General Motors Institute in Michigan. After one year, he attended Ohio State University where he met and married Pat McCracken. He was member of Delta Tau Delta. After graduation, John and Pat moved to Pittsburgh where he worked for U.S. Steel. They had a son, Tom born in Pittsburgh. They moved to Chicago where he worked for Abbott Laboratories in finance. There, they had a daughter, Kelly Ann. Tom had severe asthma, so they moved to Boulder, Colorado where John worked for Samsonite. After several finance jobs, he decided to go back to college in his late 40's and got a Masters of Geology. His last job was with Rocky Flats. John designed, and partially built, a house in Nederland, Colorado. He had many interest in his life, including: skiing, sailing, golf, and horseback riding. John will be remembered as an active, passionate man. He leaves his wife, Pat; a son, Tom; daughter, Kelly; 4 granddaughters, Taylor, Naomi, Noel, and Gwen. Private family celebration to be held at a later date. Visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Daily Camera on May 19, 2019