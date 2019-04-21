|
Dr. John F. O'Neill Jr., 82, of Boulder, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019, following a battle with cancer. John was born in Peoria, Illinois, to John F. O'Neill Sr. and Marguerite Lenoir O'Neill. John graduated salutatorian from Spalding Institute of Peoria in June 1955. He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from St. Louis University in June 1959, where he graduated summa cum laude. Soon after graduation, John joined Bell Telephone Laboratories in June 1959 at Murray Hill, New Jersey, where he worked in technologies to enable data transmission over telephone lines. While working at Bell Labs, he continued his studies at New York University, earning a Master of Science in 1961 and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering in June 1967. John met Eileen while both were working at Bell Labs, and they married in 1961, in Newark, New Jersey. John and Eileen moved to Boulder, Colorado, in September 1969, where John joined Bell Labs' new laboratory for developing business telephone systems. In 1978, John joined Storage Technology Corp., where he co-founded STC Communications Corp., a subsidiary of STC. While at STC Communications Corp., John developed a unique statistical speech interpolation system to double the capacity of private telephone lines between corporate locations. The system resulted in a marked increase in efficiency and immeasurable savings in tariff charges over the lifetime of the product. Three years later, John founded OneCom, Inc., which later became Telwatch Inc, a supplier of telecom network management systems to large corporations. Additionally, OneCom also provided consulting services to Continental Telephone Corporation in Atlanta, Georgia, and New York City. In 1988, John cofounded Call Management Products in Broomfield, Colorado, and designed the hardware and computer software for the company's call management systems. With over 6,000 telephone systems in service worldwide, CMP has become a leading domestic provider of hotel call management systems. John continued to work at CMP until his illness, he never retired. Over the course of his career, John O'Neill was granted 29 U.S. patents and 6 foreign patents in telephone and telecommunications technology. In September 2014, John was honored for his achievements with St. Louis University's Alumni Merit Award, and a microprocessor laboratory integral to the computer science curriculum was named in his honor. Mr. O'Neill was a frequent contributor of letters to the editor among local newspapers. He was a proponent of conservative politics and the use of nuclear fission power in the national electric power grid. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Eileen Parsons O'Neill; his daughter, Marguerite "Meg," her spouse, Vicky Hayes, and daughter, Chase; son Matthew; and son Peter and his spouse, Prof. Leslie McNew; and his sister, Patricia Jamski. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at 1318 Mapleton Ave., Boulder. A reception will follow the service at the church. Private family burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to a . "There are no luggage racks on hearses" - John O'Neill To send an online message to the family, please visit, www.murphyfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 21, 2019