Dr. John Philip "Jay" Haws
On Monday, August 10, 2020, Jay Haws passed away peacefully at his home in Olympia, Washington. He raised his family and practiced psychiatry in Boulder for 33 years. In 2000, Jay moved to Olympia where he continued his medical practice. He just recently ended his career of 53 years. He is survived by his wife, Deborah; seven children, Charley, Annie, Matt, Jason, Kaitlin, Alexis and Sam; 14 grandchildren; and brother, Jim. A memorial celebration with family and friends will be held in Boulder at a later date. To read the full obituary or leave memories, visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

Published in The Daily Camera on Sep. 20, 2020.
