It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Richard "Dick" Hawkins-Kimmel, age 87, on October 9, 2020. Dick was born on April 16, 1933, in Alliance, Nebraska. He moved to Boulder, Colorado at age 3. He grew up scaling the hills and forests of Boulder and had a deep and abiding love of nature and all of Earth's creatures. He was never caught without his trusty dog companion (and there were many over the years). He once related to his daughter that his pastor had assured him there were dogs in heaven, which gave him great joy and comfort. He was a 1951 graduate of Boulder High School. Dick entered the Army in 1953, and served two years in the Army Medical Corps in Seoul, Korea, at 131 Evacuation Hospital. After his discharge he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, for three years, where he met his first wife Carol (Moore). They married on September 6, 1959, and had two children, Kecia and Kelli. Dick met his current wife, June (Hawkins), and they were married on October 9, 1976. They had a son, Andrew, and adopted a daughter, Eunice (Hartman). Dick and June moved to Portland, Oregon in 1981, where they have lived since. Dick had a diverse professional background. He was mostly in sales, and enjoyed nothing more than calling on his "clients". He was insatiably curious about people, and would remember everyone's name, where they were from, and who they were related to. His grandchildren lovingly called him "Gumpa", from his delight in gifting all of his grandchildren with gum every time he visited. He was well loved in his community, and was known by many as gentle, compassionate, and filled with laughter. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, June; his four children Kecia (Mike), Kelli (Eric), Andrew (Jessica) and Eunice (Adam); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister Penny, and several nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. He is preceded in his death by his parents Dale Winston and Dorothy "Pam" Elizabeth (Richardson) and his sister Sally (Rhodes). A graveside burial service will be held at Green Mountain Cemetery in Boulder at 11:00 AM on October 30th.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store