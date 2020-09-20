We have lost a fine human being who made the world he lived in a better place. John Rockwood Nelson (aka "Jack") passed away on September 2nd, 2020 from Alzheimer's. He was a special man who enriched this world for 90 years. He was the third child of Phillip and Edna Nelson of Port Washington, New York. He was born Feburary 15, 1930 and raised in an idyllic town on the shores of Long Island Sound. After completing his senior year at Port Washington High School, he entered the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. After graduation, Jack served four years in the Navy and then began a long and successful 32 year career at IBM. Jack lead the international sales team developing the use of computers to manage the reservation systems for the airline industry. After his retirement, he spent his time taking classes at the University of Colorado and doing volunteer work for the Boulder community. Jack is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy Kellet Nelson. The couple reunited after a dinner party hosted by a good friend of theirs from Port Washington. They had a wonderful marriage full of travel, love, wine and scrabble. They were fortunate enough to travel the world together and share their love for art and history. Jack raised four children from a previous marriage: Philips Nelson, Karen Hunt, Nancy Wilbaum, and Susan Nelson (deceased). He is also survived by six stepchildren and five grandchildren. Jack was a man's man and was true to his favorite quotation from Hamlet, 'Tis above all to thine own self be true and it must follow as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man.' Jack touched many lives in his 90 years and will always be in their hearts and souls as a just and faithful man who gave so much to the world in his well-lived life. In lieu of Services Jack asked that you support his favorite charity: Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFAA)

