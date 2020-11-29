Jonathan Karl Uhlig, known as "Jonny", left us unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jonny loved the Lord, wrestling and playing Minecraft with his friends. He was an active member of Calvary Bible Church, serving as a middle school leader and growing his faith through youth ministry WNT (Wednesday Night Thing). Jonny was a proud member of Fairview High School's wrestling team, fighting for the Knights as a varsity wrestler since his Freshman year. Jonny was known for his larger than life smile, his great dance moves, his care for others and his ability to build people up. He motivated others to be stronger, to work and to fight harder both on and off the mat. He also had a quiet side that helped him listen to others, seeing their needs and talking to them in a way that spoke to the heart. Jonny leaves behind his parents, Christopher and Karin, older brother Joshua and younger brother Benjamin, but his family was so much larger than this. He is loved and admired and will be forever missed by his good friend, Fiona, "the boys", his FHS wrestling brothers and sisters and the many lives, both young and old, that he touched in the Boulder community and beyond. A service to celebrate Jonny's life will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm (MST) at Calvary Bible Church, 3245 Kalmia Avenue, Boulder, CO 80301. The event will be livestreamed as well. Please follow the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89528371959 to join online. If you would like to honor Jonny's life, please consider contributing to a memorial fund to benefit RISE that has been established in his name at https://bit.ly/3menXTc.

