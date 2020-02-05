|
Join us in honoring Jordan Sat Feb 8th Memorial Service @10AM at Boulder JCC Levin Hall, 6007 Oreg Ave Boulder. Service followed by Reception/Celebration with refreshments and friends 1:15-1:45 Movie Showing: Dog Power by Jordan. Jordan passed away Dec 13th. Come honor this devoted father, husband, brother, son, friend, artist, filmmaker, musician, adventurer, leader and change artist. Feel free to celebrate in Jordan style, and wear something that reminds you of him. Bring stories of epic or meaningful moments you shared with Jordan.
Published in The Daily Camera from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020