On May 30th, 2020 Joseph C. French ended an amazing journey, a life well lived, and one that touched so many people. Joe was born May 3, 1936 in Longmont to parents Charles Vivian and Betty Rae French. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Ann French, daughter Natalie Shawn, son Joseph Scot French and daughter-in-law Kathleen French, and son Jay Todd French and daughter in-law Mary Elizabeth French. His greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren, Emma Shawn Clarke, Portland, Oregon, Sarah Fortuna Clarke, Denver, Colorado, Hannah Seeley French, New York City, New York, Joseph Alexander French, Seattle, Washington, and Samuel Paul French, Elizabeth Clare French and Megan Ann French, Longmont Colorado. Joe has one surviving brother, Jim French, of Denver, Colorado. Joe was a Colorado native, and raised in Johnstown and Hygiene, finally settling in Boulder where he (on somewhat of a dare) enrolled in C.U. Law School. At this time, he also met a young freshman from Lansing, Michigan, albeit on a double date where they both were with different people, and the rest was history. After his first year, Joe became completely enamored with the study of law, and the idea that he could help people and make a difference. This became a lifelong passion that he dedicated his life to. Joe worked tirelessly for causes he believed in, his clients, and making the world a better place. Although he fought many battles and had numerous successes in his legal career, his wish was that he be remembered for the friends he made, raising his kids and grandkids, and just enjoying life on life's terms. Early on in his legal career, Joe also found another passion, running (or jogging as it was called in the early days). He became an enthusiastic member of the running community, participating in races that pitted him against other local legal figures, and not only running with, but befriending world class runners and athletes, including an Olympic marathon runner. One of Joe's favorite activities was taking young law clerks for "a little jog" that invariably ended with him kicking some butt up Mesa Trail, never once looking back. When he was not in court or at the office, where he would be feverishly working on "one more revision" or making "one last call." During the '60s and '70s, if he wasn't working or on a jog, you could typically find him on the University of Colorado campus with Carolyn at the kids being dragged along to "the fieldhouse" for a workout or sporting event, the library, a movie or show on campus, or dinner at the UMC. He loved being with his family and returning to his roots as a country boy on the family farm in Niwot. Joe had an affinity for tractors, and all things farm related, and could be found every weekend in torn up jeans, his John Deere hat, irrigating and hauling hay. He had a habit of always having treats (horse and dog) in his pockets, and forever had a devout following of all the horses and dogs on the property, scolding them all, as he handed out snacks. Joe loved sports, and followed C.U. athletics, attending football, basketball and track and field events from the time he attended CU. He was a big Rockies fan, and enjoyed attending Rockies games with his friend Dan, religiously keeping score. He was also known to bet a milkshake here and there on the ponies, and loved watching Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes, and the Belmont. At this time, the family has no immediate plans for a service of any kind, however at a later date there will be a celebration of Joe's life, and the family will announce when that date has been decided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local charities, jazz and classical music programs, and Black Lives Matter. Please join Joe's family in honoring him by cherishing loved ones, being a friend, and appreciating life every day.

