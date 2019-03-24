|
|
Joseph Christopher Tancredi, 51 yo, returned to the Universe to dance in grace's light on February 18, 2019. Joe is survived by his father Vincent Tancredi, mother Frances, sister Melissa Lester Olson, brother-in-law Alan Olson, younger twin brother Mike Tancredi, sister-in-law Pam, niece Elena, nephew Jason, youngest twin brother Robert Tancredi, and Deborah Arconti and a large and loving spiritual community of friends. As complications from secondary progressive MS ravaged his body, his spirit remained undaunted, and Joe determined to continue to "Live Out Loud" (http://www.reporter herald.com/lifestyles/ health/ci_26095558/ multiple-sclerosis-patient-intent-living-out-loud) Joe received his BAA from Central Michigan University with a Major in Broadcasting and Cinematography and a double concentration in Philosophy and Religion. He worked in politics, first for Senator Bob Kerry and later for Clinton-Gore. Later, Joe created fundraisers for many good causes. Even as MS ravaged Joe's body, "I had to make a decision that I was not going to allow MS to change the man that I am. I was going to continue to live joyfully and let people know they didn't need to be afraid. I had to decide that I had MS, but MS did not have me." Joe lived the majority of his adult life in Boulder, Colorado and hiked Mount Sanitas every chance he could. It would be impossible to adequately acknowledge the love, support and companionship provided by his many, many friends, or the quality of care he received from Park Forest Care Center, Agape Hospice and Suncrest Hospice along his journey. A Memorial Service will be held for Joe on Saturday, March 30th, 2 - 4 PM at the Boulder Alano Club, 4800 Baseline Road, Suite B, Boulder, CO 80303.
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 24, 2019