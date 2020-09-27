Joseph Marcantonio, 90, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Joe was born on November 16, 1929 in Fredrick, Colorado to Sam Marcantonio and Luci DiGillonardo Marcantonio. Both of which were immigrant's from Cansano, Italy. Joe was the last surviving sibling of five (Delphine, Frank, Yolanda, Evelyn), and the first born in America. He graduated from Fredrick High School in 1947. Following graduation, Joe began working for Shamrock Coal Company as a Coal Miner and then worked as a Carpenter for Hutchinson & Carey Construction Company from 1949-1951. He then joined the United States Air Force where he worked his way up the ranks as a Staff Sergeant and earned special clearance due to his responsibilities with radar technology. He was honorably discharged in 1958. Joe attended the University of Colorado, where he earned his degree in electrical engineering, graduating in 1958. In 1956, while at CU, he met the love of his life and married Clarice McIntosh (Marcantonio). Joe and Clarice formed a loving life together in Boulder, CO, were married for 62 years and had three children, Steve (Linda), John (Leslie) and Mary (Jennifer). Additionally, Joe is survived by five grandchildren, Kenya, Aidan, Trey, Kalin, and Reed and 2 great grandchildren, Zeta and Zane. Joe led a successful career in aerospace technologies working for Boeing, RCA, Warren Airforce Base, General Dynamics and most notably Ball Aerospace and NASA. Most importantly, Joe was a warm, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a dog lover, finding fulfillment in volunteering at the Boulder Humane Society for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family and all that had the pleasure of knowing him Viewing will be held on October 1, 2020 at Howe Mortuary & Crematory, 439 Coffman St, Longmont, Colorado, from 4:30-6p, followed by a vigil service at 6p. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 323 Collyer St, Longmont, CO. Burial will be held on October 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Mountain View Memorial Park, 3016 Kalmia Ave, Boulder, Colorado. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Denver Hospice at https://thedenverhospice.org/donation/ or The Humane Society of Boulder at https://give.boulderhumane.org/give/67294/#!/donation/checkout. If making donation by check, please put in the memo line "in remembrance of Joseph Marcantonio".

