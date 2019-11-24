|
Joseph Roger Moorman of Boulder and Longmont died on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was 92. Joseph was born in Belmont, Wisconsin on July 30, 1927 to Bernard and Lillian (Rogers) Moorman. He married Judith Grover on November 27, 1948 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Joe and Judy moved their family from Cedar Falls, Iowa to Boulder in 1962. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Judy and son Torrey. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Meacham of Evansville, Indiana and four children, Melanie Moorman of Centennial, Monty Moorman of Longmont, Sharmel (Marty) Slaught of Centennial and Kimberly (Rod) Lasley of Erie, three grandchildren, Taylor Slaught of Centennial, Lauren Slaught of Fort Collins and Madison Slaught of Denver. Joe owned his own construction company, JR Moorman Construction, for many years and retired at the age of 75. He was a master craftsman of carpentry and painting. He was always the "life of the party" and was known for his wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and endless jokes! Joe was one of Jehovah's Witnesses from 1969 until his death. He will be dearly missed by family. Please share condolences at www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Camera on Nov. 24, 2019