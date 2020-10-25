1/1
Joseph Rohret
Joseph P. Rohret was born October 19, 1932 in Iowa to Leo Rohret and Della Marie Mann. He moved to Colorado where he met and married Josephine DeVisscher. They had 7 children Dan, Ed, Mary, Debbie, Carol, Doug and John. They later divorced and he married Ann King who had 3 sons of her own (Kenny, Randy and Jerry). He reunited with Josephine later in life. He served in the Army and was stationed in Alaska. He was a fireman for the Boulder Fire Department. He started Sunshine Lawn Sprinklers after leaving the fire department. He has over 40 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 siblings Dorothy, Eileen, Donald, and Bill as well as Josephine, Ann, and sons, Dan, Doug and John. He went to heaven on October 18, 2020 and will be sadly missed by his family.

Published in The Daily Camera on Oct. 25, 2020.
