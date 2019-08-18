|
|
In the early morning hours of August 6, 2019, our beloved Joy-Ann Spring transitioned from her earthly life and returned to the Supreme Source from which she came. Joy was born on May 5, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph (deceased) and Audrey (living in Hot Springs Arkansas) Sitkowski. Joy grew up in Chicago and attended high school at Glenbard West in Glen Ellyn, Chicago. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign becoming an occupational therapist serving those in need. Impressively, Joy went on to earn an MBA from the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She used her personal power, savvy, and business acumen working in the Colorado ski industry. Joy co-creating the highly successful sports research marketing company, Leisure Trends Group, with her now-deceased first husband, Jim Spring. Leisure Trends Group was the knowledge leader in sports, outdoor recreation and leisure time providing POS data, consumer research, customer management systems and much more. Joy was an amazingly gifted photographer, traveling to the world's most exotic destinations and capturing stunning images of her adventures. She also was an avid skier, golfer and outdoor enthusiast. Summer was definitely her favorite time of year. Joy was quite aptly named as she is remembered for her feelings of pleasure and jubilation for the wonders of what life has to offer. She achieved great success through hard work while caring deeply for those with whom she interacted. Joy was deeply committed to exploring both her outer and inner life and spent much of her time exploring topics on the true meaning of life's many realms. She has been called "one of a kind" by countless friends, and will be remembered for her amazing skill of accomplishing the highest of goals with excellence, compassion, and love. Joy spent the last 6 years of her life with the loving group of family and friends she shared with her adoring husband, John Logan Brockett, whom she called her beloved. Everyone who knew them saw the magic of John and Joy's love connection. John's children, Rebecca, Amanda, Logan, Robyn and Arin, and grandchildren, Owen, Isaac, Nicholas and Josephine adored Joy, and formed many unforgettable memories celebrating life. John and Joy were greatly looking forward to their golden years together which was sadly cut short by her untimely death. Joy is also survived by her brother, Greg, and his wife, Julie. Joy had three step children from her marriage to Jim, whom she shared many loving years with, James Wright Spring, Elizabeth Hayden Spring and Thomas Cody Clarke Spring, and two beloved step grandchildren, Sophia and Maxwell Spring. Joy will be missed on so many levels by everyone who loved her; however, her infinite gifts of love and compassion will live on in each of us for eternity. Due to the extreme sudden nature of Joy's passing, a Memorial will be planned at a future date and will be announced both in The Daily Camera and Facebook. Please share thoughts and memories at legacy.com/obituaries/dailycamera
Published in The Daily Camera on Aug. 18, 2019