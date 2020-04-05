|
Joyce Arlene (Smith) Payne was born Nov. 26, 1936 in Conneaut, Ohio, and died March 24, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado, after a brief illness. She was 83. Joyce spent her childhood on the shores of Lake Erie in Albion, Girard and Lake City, Pennsylvania. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and 4-H Club, and First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir and played organ for church services as a teenager. She graduated valedictorian from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1954. Joyce married Judd Arthur Payne in 1956 in Cumberland, Maryland, and in 1957 they moved to Boulder where Judd attended the University of Colorado. They had four children: Cheryl L. Payne, Linda P. Gleitz, Craig T. Payne and Tara J. Wood (married to James S. Wood in 1994). She was a homemaker until 1975 where she worked as a bookkeeper for various organizations including the Social Science Education Consortium, and later as an accountant for D & K Printing in Boulder for 29 years before retiring in 2015. Her hobbies included bowling, knitting, crocheting, bridge, reading, movies and mahjong. She was a loyal CU sports fan and a season ticket holder for many years for men's and women's basketball and the football team. She was a member of the Boulder Women's Bowling Association from 1979 to 1996 and held several positions on its Board of Directors: Director, Treasurer and Secretary. She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the Colorado Women's Bowling Association from 1996 to 2006. She served as a volunteer for her children's schools and activities and became a member of First Presbyterian Church of Boulder in 1958. Joyce also served as a volunteer for the Boulder Community Hospital Auxiliary from 2004 to 2014. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, parents Frank Loren Smith and Frances Louella McKee Smith, and her brother Robert Loren Smith. She is survived by her children, and four grandchildren: Max H. Juhl (married to Jessica Reiners in 2017), Sophie F. Juhl, Emma E. Wood and Abigail C. Wood. Her family plans to hold a Celebration of Life when we can all more easily travel and gather in Boulder. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to organizations that were meaningful to her: The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (dystonia-foundation.org/ or 1 East Wacker Drive, Suite 1730, Chicago, IL 60601) or Boulder Community Health Foundation, (bch.org/Foundation or P.O. Box 19320, Boulder, CO 80308).
Published in The Daily Camera on Apr. 5, 2020