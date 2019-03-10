|
|
Joyce (Joy) Habenicht passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 at her home in Louisville, Colorado. She struggled in recent years with late stage C.O.P.D. Joy was the daughter of Clyde and Thelma Beckman of Chicago Heights, Illinois. She was educated in schools there and later came to Boulder to attend school here At C.U. Joy graduated from C.U. In 1959 with a B.S.in liberal arts. She met her future husband, Brian Larsen, at C.U. They were married in Chicago Heights on September 1, 1957. Joy is survived by her daughters, Dawn Larsen, Kris Larsen (John Hueftle) and granddaughter Shanan Larsen. Joy and Brian divorced in 1970. Joy later married Bob Habenicht. The two of them travelled extensively in their retirement years. They held many fine gatherings for friends and family in their home. Bob Habenicht passed away in July 2013. A lifelong cat person, Joy was a warm, friendly person always helpful to all who knew her. She was an avid reader encouraging younger people to become readers. Joy will be greatly missed! Contributions in her memory may be made to TRU Community Care in Lafayette CO. Friends may share condolences online with the family at www.darrellhowemortuary.com
Published in The Daily Camera on Mar. 10, 2019