Joyce Elaine Novak passed away peacefully at Sunrise at Flatirons Assisted Living on March 20, 2020. Joyce shined greatness wherever she went with her bright smile. Joyce, the daughter of Fred and Jean Muisenga, was born in Chicago Illinois on February 25, 1933. She graduated from Morton High School in 1952 and later that summer married Frank Novak, an Airman in the USAF. Joyce had three children Karen, Tim and Lisa. Escaping the Chicago winters, Joyce and family moved to Florida in 1964 and then fled the Florida humidity, settling in Boulder, Colorado in 1972. In 1974 she rejoined the workforce, retiring in 2011 from Boulder Community Hospital after many years as a medical transcriptionist. Joyce made daily walking her mission, rain or shine, she completed the Boulder Bolder 12 times in 12 years. She was also a dog lover, raising Mandy and Hannah, her Bichon Frises. Joyce is survived by her children Tim (Cena) and Lisa (Tim), son-in-law Ron, granddaughters Amber (Allyn) and Justine, and great granddaughters, Rylee, Lillian and Olivia. Joyce was pre-deceased by daughter Karen, ex-husband and longtime friend Frank and her sister Dorothy. Joyce's family would like thank Jana from BrightStar Health and the wonderful staff at Sunrise Flatirons for their friendship and care these last few years. Joyce would want everyone to be safe, services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Flint Animal Cancer Center at the CSU Veterinary School, 300 W Drake Rd., ACC 209, Fort Collins, CO 80523. Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences.
